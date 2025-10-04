Mandaue public market operations back to normal – Jonkie

Rice vendors continue to sell outside the public market pending the removal of a damaged canopy. | Photo from Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Vendors at the Mandaue City Public Market have started to return to their assigned stalls after a huge part of the structure was declared safe for occupancy following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked northern Cebu on September 30.

However, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said that vendors assigned to stalls located at the back of the structure or close to the market’s canopy will have to wait a few more days.

Ouano said that this part of the market will remain close as they implement clearing and safety reinforcements.

“At least hapsay-hapsay na karon. Balik na ang uban na mga vendors sa sulod sa market, except for the location nga ni-collapse ang canopy.” said Ouano.

(At least everything is now in order. Vendors are back at the market, except for those who are assigned to the area where a canopy collapsed.)

Immediate assistance

Ouano said the city government has reached out to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for assistance on the use of heavy equipment.

They are also considering the possibility of tapping the help of private contractors as DPWH is currently flooded with various request for assistance following the Sept. 30 earthquake.

So far, On Point Construction has made a commitment to visit the public market on Saturday afternoon to determine how the collapsed canopy can be safely removed.

Ouano said the contractor is likely to carry out the removal work, which will be done in phases to ensure safety and avoid disturbance to nearby structures.

Market vendors

The mayor, along with engineers from the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), also inspected the site shortly after the quake struck and returned the following morning for a more thorough assessment of the structural integrity of the public market.

On the same day, vendors were allowed to temporarily set up stalls along P. Gomez Street, just outside the market.

As soon as the collapsed canopy is removed, vendors in the area, especially those selling rice, will be allowed to go back to their assigned stalls.

“The whole market is safe, except for that side. We’re not taking any chances. We’re asking for a little patience as we work to fix this. We are doing everything we can,” he said.

The Mandaue City Public Market in Barangay Centro sustained the most significant damage in the city following the quake. Authorities immediately closed and cordoned off the facility after the incident.

