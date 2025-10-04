Cesafi basketball, volleyball take mid-season pause amid schedule adjustments

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) will take a temporary pause in its centerpiece sports—basketball and volleyball—due to various scheduling adjustments and recent events.

CESAFI announced that basketball games will resume on Thursday, October 9, following changes to its tournament schedule.

The Cebu Coliseum, which recently underwent a ₱100-million renovation, will host non-CESAFI events in the meantime. A previous one-day schedule set for September 27 was also postponed to accommodate another event at the venue.

As the main basketball venue, these external bookings forced CESAFI officials to rearrange the original game dates.

When action resumes on October 9, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will face the Benedicto College Cheetahs in the men’s division at 6:45 p.m., while in the high school division, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers will take on the defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles at 5:15 p.m.

To make up for the changes, CESAFI will stage an eight-game marathon on October 26, featuring four high school games and four men’s division games running from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cesafi volleyball

In volleyball, Cesafi officials said the member schools’ athletic directors agreed to postpone matches originally scheduled for October 4–5 at the USPF gym in Lahug. The decision came after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30.

Officials said the postponement serves as both a safety precaution and a short mental health break for players who experienced the quake.

Volleyball matches are expected to resume on October 11 at the same venue.

However, Cesafi’s other team sport, the football competition, will continue its weekly schedule on Sunday, October 5, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch featuring four matches from morning to afternoon.

