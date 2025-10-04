Magnitude 4.5 and 4.6 tremors hit northern Cebu on Saturday

| Phivolcs

CEBU, Philippines — Two moderate earthquakes struck just minutes apart in Bogo City, northern Cebu, on Saturday afternoon, October 4, 2025.

This has heightened public concern as the region continues to reel from a major tremor earlier this week.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the first quake, a magnitude 4.5, hit at 5:06 p.m. with a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 19 kilometers south and 9 degrees west of Bogo City.

Barely 35 minutes later, at 5:41 p.m., a magnitude 4.6 earthquake followed, recorded at a shallower 5 kilometers deep about 19 kilometers south, 34 degrees west of the city.

Both quakes were tectonic in origin and were classified by Phivolcs as aftershocks of the powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook offshore northern Cebu on September 30, the strongest recorded in the province since 2013.

Phivolcs reported that the 4.6-magnitude tremor was felt at Intensity V in Bogo City, Intensity IV in Tabogon, and Intensity II in Lapu-Lapu City. Residents in Argao also reported Intensity I shaking.

Instrumental readings detected Intensity II in Cebu City, Asturias, and Hilongos, Leyte, and Intensity I in Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay, Argao, and parts of Leyte, Ormoc, Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte.

Despite the strong perceptible shaking, no immediate damage or injuries have been reported as of posting, but Phivolcs warned that aftershocks and minor structural impacts remain possible.

Saturday’s quakes add to a string of tremors that have rattled northern Cebu over the past week.A magnitude 5.1 quake struck Bogo City early Friday morning, October 3, while over a thousand aftershocks have been recorded since the 6.9-magnitude main event.

Local disaster officials have been placed on alert, with barangay units instructed to monitor cracks or signs of structural damage in homes, schools, and public buildings.

Phivolcs reminded the public to remain vigilant and practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold” during strong shaking, and to stay away from coastal areas and landslide-prone zones in case of further tremors.

Residents are also urged to prepare go-bags, check emergency exits, and stay tuned to official advisories from Phivolcs and local disaster offices.

As of now, no tsunami warning has been issued, and authorities are continuing their ground assessments across northern Cebu.

