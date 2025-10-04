Bong Go raises concern over plight of Cebu earthquake victims

Senator Bong Go | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go raised alarm over the plight of residents in Pandan Mahawak, Medellin town, northern Cebu, after photos emerged showing earthquake-affected families covering themselves with plastic bags to shield themselves from the rain.

The images, taken last Thursday, October 1, during a heavy downpour, revealed families with no proper evacuation centers, tents, or shelters. Still unable to return to their homes following the September 30 earthquake, residents resorted to covering their bodies with plastic bags while sleeping outdoors.

Go described the situation as both painful and unacceptable.

“It hurts the heart to see that our own fellow countrymen are sleeping under plastic because they have no shelter. This should not be the condition of a Filipino family who is a victim of a disaster,” he said.

The senator urged urgent intervention from both local and national agencies to provide additional tents, food packs, water, and other forms of relief.

The disaster stemmed from a magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck just before 10 p.m. on September 30, with its epicenter located about 17 kilometers northeast of Bogo City. The tremor, recorded at a shallow depth, inflicted widespread damage to infrastructure, homes, bridges, and heritage buildings across northern Cebu.

In the aftermath, more than 70 people have died and hundreds more were injured. Hospitals in the worst-hit municipalities were overwhelmed, forcing some patients to be treated in makeshift tents or outdoors due to fears of aftershocks.

Evacuation facilities

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a staunch advocate for disaster resilience, Go has long emphasized the need for permanent and well-equipped evacuation facilities. He is the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, also known as the Safe Filipino Centers Act (original: Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act), which mandates the establishment of disaster-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.

“We cannot keep relying on temporary tents again and again. There must be strong and proper evacuation centers that are ready at all times,” Go added, stressing that preparedness saves lives.

Beyond immediate relief, the senator is pushing for structural reforms to strengthen disaster response. He refiled Senate Bill No. 173, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience Act, which seeks to unify disaster preparedness, response, and recovery under a dedicated agency. He explained that a centralized body would ensure faster and more coordinated action during emergencies.

Housing remains a major concern for displaced families, and Go underscored his proposal for long-term shelter support. He refiled SBN 415, or the proposed Rental Housing Subsidy Program, to provide temporary housing assistance for families rendered homeless by calamities. According to him,

“A family cannot lose their home and then just be abandoned. There must be a bridging program so they have a place to stay while they are rebuilding,”

Hazard pay

Go has also filed SBN 669, which is passed, requiring local government units to grant hazard pay to disaster personnel working in dangerous conditions, recognizing the sacrifices of first responders. Complementing this, his Senate Bill No. 666 aims to modernize the country’s Building Code to enforce stricter construction standards, minimizing the risks posed by disasters.

The senator stressed that these measures are part of a larger vision to protect vulnerable communities. He reiterated that disaster response should not end with relief goods but should include long-term solutions that address resilience, housing, and safety.

“When there is a disaster, we should not only take care of people in the short term. We must support them continuously until they return to a normal life,” Go emphasized.

In the aftermath of the Cebu earthquake, Go renewed his appeal for unity and proactive governance in addressing disasters. He said that while Filipinos are resilient, the government must not rely on resilience alone but must ensure systemic solutions are in place.

“Filipinos are strong, but we should not always depend on being strong. The duty of the government is to provide concrete solutions to problems. We must ensure that in the next disaster, we will no longer see such a heartbreaking situation,” Go declared.

The senator assured affected families in Cebu that he would continue to push for policies and programs that place their welfare at the forefront, reminding everyone that true recovery is measured not just by relief but by the dignity and security restored to every Filipino family.

