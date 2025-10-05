menu
Daily Gospel, October 5

October 05, 2025

This is the gospel for today, October 5, which is the Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 17, 5-10.

The apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith.”

The Lord replied, “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you would say to (this) mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.

Who among you would say to your servant who has just come in from plowing or tending sheep in the field, ‘Come here immediately and take your place at table’?

Would he not rather say to him, ‘Prepare something for me to eat. Put on your apron and wait on me while I eat and drink. You may eat and drink when I am finished’?

Is he grateful to that servant because he did what was commanded?

So should it be with you. When you have done all you have been commanded, say, ‘We are unprofitable servants; we have done what we were obliged to do.'”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

