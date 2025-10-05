National Day of Prayer, repentance urged amid corruption, calamities

His Eminence, Pablo Virgilio S. Cardinal David, D.D., Bishop of Kalookan and CBCP president. | Photo from CBCP via Inquirer.net

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has called on clergy and the faithful to observe a month-long “National Day of Prayer and Public Repentance” starting next week, citing the country’s continued struggles with natural calamities and corruption.

In a letter to dioceses, CBCP president and Kalookan Bishop Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David urged parishes, chapels, schools, families and church organizations to participate in the observance, which coincides with the Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.

READ: Cardinal David: It’s obscene to parade luxury while many are hungry

David said the initiative serves as “a prayer of national confession and contrition” in light of calamities afflicting the nation.

The observance includes the recitation of a special prayer titled “A National Cry for Mercy and Renewal” beginning Tuesday and on succeeding Sundays until the Feast of Christ the King on Nov. 23.

The prayer serves as a sustained act of supplication for mercy and renewal.

David said the nationwide prayer effort is also part of the Church’s synodal journey.

READ: New Cebu archbishop: Catholic faithful asked to pray for him

“This act of national contrition is also a step in our journey of synodality — walking together as God’s people, listening to the Spirit and to one another, in humility and hope,” he noted.

The prayer highlights repentance for corruption, injustice, political patronage, and moral compromises while also seeking God’s mercy amid natural disasters. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP