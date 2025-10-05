BINI Aiah visits Capitol, sends relief for Cebu quake victims

BINI Aiah during her surprise visit to the Capitol warehouse on Saturday, October 4. | Photo courtesy of Pam Baricuatro – The People’s Governor Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — BINI Aiah of the popular P-Pop girl group BINI, visited the Cebu Provincial Capitol warehouse on Saturday, October 4, to boost the morale of volunteers repacking relief goods for families affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu earlier this week.

Maraiah Queen Arceta, born and raised in Lapu-Lapu City, met with Capitol staff, members of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and civic volunteers who have been working round the clock to prepare aid for distribution to quake-hit towns.

BINI Aiah’s visit was seen as a morale boost for volunteers, many of whom have been working long hours to prepare relief goods for distribution.

READ: Father’s Day 2025: Get to know Dick Arceta, BINI Aiah’s dad

READ: BINI Aiah raises funds for Cebu earthquake victims

Aiahdvocacy

The Cebuana, who initially rose to prominence as a beauty queen before joining Star Hunt auditions that led to her becoming the main rapper and visual of BINI, also highlighted her personal initiative, “Aiahdvocacy.”

The outreach project, conducted annually from September to December, partners with different establishments to extend aid to various communities.

As part of this effort, her initiative pledged additional relief packs to be turned over for distribution in quake-affected areas.

As of this posting, Aiahdvocacy also confirmed that as of Friday, October 3 a total of P444,232.87 had already been raised from monetary donations to support earthquake survivors.

Contributions will continue until today, October 5, and the organizers have pledged to release a transparency report after the relief operations.

Online, the visit of BINI Aiah drew praise from fans and locals alike, with social media being flooded with supportive comments.

One user remarked, “One thing about Aiah… she will ALWAYS show up!” while another wrote, “Beauty queen BINI Aiah tama ako ng sinusuportahan 🌸🤙.”

From winning five beauty pageant crowns in just three years—including Miss Teen Mactan 2018 and Miss Silka Philippines 2018—to rising as one of the faces of Philippine pop music, Arceta continues to represent Cebu on the nationaland international stage.

Her latest visit further highlighted her commitment to using her platform to give back to her roots.