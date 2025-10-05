Earthquake: Local officials describe north Cebu traffic as ‘catastrophic’

The heavily congested road to north Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traffic congestion in northern Cebu has worsened over the weekend, with travel time stretching to almost 12 hours.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LCDRRMO), described congestion problems as a “human induced secondary disaster.”

READ: Cebu earthquake: Pam calls for centralized relief distribution amid traffic delays

In a social media post, Bañacia shared that he and other LCDRRMO personnel were on the road for hours before they managed to return their base in Lapu-Lapu City.

His team had been helping at the Regional Incident Management Team Unified Command in Bogo City shortly after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on September 30. They travelled back home on Saturday afternoon, October 4, and arrived at their base at 7 p.m. of the same day.

READ: Cebu earthquake: Aid slow to reach remote areas

Banacia described the gridlock as “catastrophic,” adding that some vehicles were stuck in traffic for more than eight hours since Friday.

He attributed the standstill to the surge of groups and individuals heading north to deliver aid to earthquake-hit towns.

READ: BINI Aiah visits Capitol, sends relief for Cebu quake victims

To address the matter, Banacia mentioned of the need for a “whole-of-society approach” involving government, private groups, religious institutions, and organizations to coordinate humanitarian assistance to northern Cebu.

Avoid uncoordinated trips

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) echoed the same call, urging donors and volunteers to avoid uncoordinated trips that contribute to road congestion.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, said the move is not intended to restrict aid but to ensure that relief reaches affected communities safely and efficiently.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity and volunteerism of our fellow Cebuanos and partners. The call for coordination is simply to make sure help is delivered safely. The North isn’t fully safe yet—aftershocks can still occur. Your safety remains our top priority,” he said.

He added that centralized coordination will also help prevent distribution overlapping and road blockages, allowing quicker passage for all responders.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier appealed to private individuals to channel their donations through groups conducting relief operations, saying that unified efforts would allow aid to cover more areas effectively.

Proposed solution

Medellin Mayor Edwin Salimbangon is suggesting that trucks carrying relief goods use barges and dock directly at Medellin’s Kawit Port instead of taking the heavily congested highway.

“To ease the traffic, maayo siguro ikarga og barge ang inyohang mga trucking kay para diritso gyud diri sa Kawit kay mao man ni ang area nga affected karon sa linog, direkta pa gyud maabot diri ang truck instead of going to the highway nga traffic kaayo nga muabot og 12 oras kapin ang byahe. I think mas dali siguro kon ari isakay nato og barge,” he said in a recorded video that he shared on his social media page early on Sunday morning, October 5.

Local officials reiterated that coordination is key to avoid worsening traffic and to ensure aid reaches earthquake-hit communities safely.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP