Capitol opens drop-off hub at Danao

LOOK: Here’s an aerial view of the Danao-Carmen corridor of the highway leading to north Cebu as of Sunday, October 5. National and local authorities urged private individuals to channel their donations and relief goods instead to the government or charities to decongest traffic. | Photo from dponcho_fpv / Instagram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To ease road congestion and speed up the delivery of relief goods to quake-hit towns in northern Cebu, the Cebu Provincial Government has opened a new donation drop-off hub at the Danao City Boardwalk.

The newest drop-off point will begin its operations at noon today, October 5.

Provincial officials said the move aims to decongest traffic along the national highway leading to the north and ensure an orderly and efficient distribution of aid.

“We discourage small donation drives from directly traveling to the north, as travel time now takes around 10 hours,” the Capitol advisory stated.

The hub, established in partnership with the Danao City Government, will serve as a convergence point for relief goods coming from Cebu City and neighboring areas.

All collected items will be consolidated and dispatched immediately to affected municipalities, the Capitol said.

The Danao hub also supplements the main Capitol warehouse in Cebu City, which continues to receive large-scale donations.

For two days, all roads leading to northern Cebu had suffered heavy congestion as groups and private individuals rushed to quake-stricken areas to offer relief goods and help.

But authorities, both from the national and local governments, have urged the public to channel their donations to them or through charity groups not only to decongest traffic but also for their safety.

“We urge donors and volunteer groups to turn over their goods at the Provincial Donation Hub in Danao City instead,” the provincial government said.

