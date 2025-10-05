Clamor continues for P50,000 entry-level pay for teachers

A public school teacher and her students during a classroom exercise. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Public school teachers are now considered more empowered in expressing their demands to the government, especially with regards to their decades-old call for higher compensation.

“We are tied to the P50 pay per day from 2024 to 2027 under the law,” said Vladimer Quetua, chairperson of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT). “If we will follow this law, while prices of goods and services are skyrocketing, we were hoping for some sort of an upgrade.”

Inadequate wages

On Oct. 3, as part of the observance of World Teachers’ Day, teachers across Metro Manila staged a mass walkout again to underscore the longtime challenges of their profession—increase in teachers pay, shortage of learning facilities and materials, and an education budget yet to meet the standards set by the United Nations.

READ: IN THE KNOW: Marcos EO covers teachers’ pay raise

READ: Tribute to educators: New incentives, 65,000 more jobs

READ: Makabayan refiles bill seeking P50, 000 basic pay for teachers

Another pending bill, House Bill No. 2903, seeks an across-the-board teachers pay increase of P15,000, he added.

In response to the calls made by the teachers who took part in Friday’s mass walkout, the Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday said it continues to acknowledge their right to peaceful assembly and the significance of the issues being raised.

“We likewise acknowledge that under the leadership of President Marcos, the government continues to champion the welfare of public servants—including our teachers—through reforms like Executive Order No. 64, which, last year, delivered a significant and much-needed boost to educators’ wages,” said Dennis Legaspi, chief media relations officer of DepEd.

Legaspi was referring to the updated salary schedule that was applied to all civilian government personnel in all branches of the government.

The DepEd has been holding dialogues with all teacher representatives to address the concerns in a collaborative manner. “Rest assured, the DepEd leadership is not only listening but is committed to taking meaningful action,” Legaspi said.

Go past ‘lip service’

For Quetua, however, the agency should now match its reassuring statements with concrete steps. “We welcome their cknowledgment, but this would just be another lip service from the government. What we want are actions from the Department of Education,” he said.

“Piles of cash are being wasted in the hands of corrupt officials while teachers are being burdened by the low wages (and) struggle with the rising prices of commodities,” Quetua said.

“From the mass walkout, we saw how the teachers are now more motivated and empowered to express the longtime demand,” he noted.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP