Cebu Capitol launches Emergency Response Tracker for quake relief

Cebu Provincial Government’s Emergency Response Tracker QR Code and the areas where relief had already reached. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Province Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government has launched an Emergency Response Tracker, a digital platform designed to monitor and map out relief operations for northern Cebu towns hit by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, September 30.

The system, launched on Friday, October 5, allows the public to view in real time the relief goods already distributed by the Capitol, while civic groups, local government units (LGUs), and volunteers may also plot their activities on the platform.

Officials said the goal is to avoid duplication of efforts, ease congestion, and ensure that no community is overlooked.

Data on the tracker showed that as of 9:58 a.m. on Saturday, October 4, 12 LGUs had reported deliveries of 321,209 bottled waters; 31,092 relief food packs; and 21,398 five-kilogram bags of rice that were distributed to the earthquake-affected areas.

Detailed LGU reports are also available on the platform, showing breakdowns of resources delivered.

Emergency Response Tracker

For its initial phase, the Emergency Response Tracker will focus on relief distribution.

The Capitol said it plans to expand the system to include rehabilitation efforts in the coming weeks as part of its push for a more coordinated and transparent disaster response.

Officials urged volunteers, organizations, and donors to log their relief activities on the tracker or coordinate with the Capitol and major relief hubs instead of traveling independently to affected towns.

They warned that uncoordinated trips have caused road congestion in northern Cebu, delaying ongoing distribution and response operations.

