No landslide in Sogod, Cebu; officials warn vs fake news

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Sogod in northern Cebu on Sunday denied reports circulating on social media that a landslide occurred in Sitio Eme, Barangay Damolog.

The same posts, that went viral in social media, also suggested that it was the landslide in Sogod town that caused the heavy traffic in northern Cebu.

Local officials have issued a warning against the proliferation of fake news about their town, stressing that misinformation only fuels confusion at a time when communities are still recovering from ill effects the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

“Pahibalo sa tanan nga wala’y kamatuoran nga adunay nahitabong landslide sa may Eme, Barangay Damolog, Sogod, karung adlawa, October 05, 2025. Palihug ayaw dayon pagtuo o pag-share og impormasyon nga dili sigurado, aron malikayan ang kahadlok ug kalibog sa publiko,” the municipality said in a statement.

(For the information of everyone, there is no truth to reports that a landslide happened in Eme, Barangay Damolog, Sogod today, October 5, 2025. Please, do not immediately believe or share unverified information to prevent fear and confusion among the people.)

Not the time for false information

Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro appealed to the public to refrain from spreading false information, warning that these hamper relief operations and disrupt efforts to speed up rehabilitation in the north.

“Kung daghan kaayo’g mga fake news, og daghan kaayo’g pamulitika, mao ni makagubot sa atoang relief operations sa Fourth District. Hangyo lang unta ko, we appeal nga unta, dili ni panahon sa fake news,” Baricuatro said during a press conference on Friday, October 3.

(If there are fake news, political bickering, this will only create chaos that will affect our relief operations in the Fourth District. I am appealing that now is not the time for fake news.)

Aftershocks remain a threat

Meanwhile, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) has cautioned individuals and private groups against traveling directly to earthquake-hit areas in northern Cebu, noting that aftershocks remain a threat and could put both the volunteers and residents at risk.

Officials also stressed that uncoordinated relief trips not only pose safety hazards but also worsen the congestion problems already reported in roads leading to the affected towns.

According to reports, travel time to northern Cebu has stretched to more than 12 hours, delaying the arrival of much-needed aid.

Local officials said the gridlock highlights the urgent need for coordination to ensure that aid reaches affected communities without unnecessary setbacks.

