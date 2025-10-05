Cebu police initiates livestream of traffic situation in quake-hit towns

The conference call broadcasted to Cebu Police Provincial Office’s Facebook page displaying traffic situation in roads leading to northern Cebu. | Screengrabbed from CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To address mounting traffic problems in northern Cebu following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake earlier this week, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) launched an initiative to provide real-time updates on road conditions.

The livestream, which began on Saturday evening, October 4, was hosted via a conference call and broadcasted to CCPO’s official Facebook page.

Multiple municipal police stations across northern Cebu joined the call with their cameras on, each showing the traffic situation in their respective areas of responsibility.

According to CPPO, the initiative is a collective effort of its personnel under Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr.

Police officials said the livestream aims to serve as “advance information, awareness, and understanding” for motorists heading to quake-affected localities in the north.

Aside from the livestream, municipal police stations have also uploaded separate video reports showing officers on the roadside giving situational updates.

These reports detail the traffic build-up along highways and entry points to northern Cebu, where thousands of vehicles carrying relief goods and private donations have caused gridlock.

Authorities earlier warned that traffic congestion in these areas has reached critical levels, with travel time from Cebu City stretching to almost 12 hours.

Lapu-Lapu City disaster management chief Nagiel B. Banacia described the situation as a “human-induced secondary disaster,” saying the standstill has severely affected the delivery of relief goods.

The CPPO said its livestream will continue in the coming days, with daily updates from police stations to keep the public informed of the traffic conditions.

Law enforcers also encouraged the public to share the livestreams to help drivers plan their trips and avoid further congestion in the north.

