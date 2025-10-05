Infant in Medellin survives quake that killed parents, sibling

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A four-month-old baby girl was the only survivor in a family of four killed when a landslide triggered by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake buried their home in this northern Cebu island last week.

The infant, identified as Briana Grace Serafin, survived after large boulders rolled down and crushed the house of her parents, Marwin Pilones and Katherine Serafin, on September 30.

Both parents and Briana’s older brother died on the spot. All three had been laid to rest last October 3.

Neighbors said they heard the baby crying shortly after the earthquake struck and immediately searched through the debris to rescue her.

“Somebody heard a loud crash after the earthquake, which was followed by a baby wailing,” said Monica Sinambong, Pilones’ workmate, said in Cebuano in an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyRF.

Briana was found with scratches but conscious.

Her mother, Katherine, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. The impact of the collapse left the victims severely injured and beyond recognition, Sinambong added.

Briana is now under the care of her grandfather, Eton Pilones, who said he initially planned to take out a loan to buy coffins before assistance arrived, according to a video shared by netizen Melody Cosep.

Local officials and private donors have since provided cash aid to the family.

The tragedy in Gibitngil Island, a famous tourist destination in Medellin town, northern Cebu, was among several fatal incidents reported in northern Cebu following the powerful earthquake centered in neighboring Bogo City.

As of Sunday, October 5, the toll has reached 71, many of whom perished while asleep. The Cebu Provincial Government also recorded close to 600 individuals who suffered injuries.

Authorities have ceased search and retrieval operations on October 2.

Right now, all efforts have shifted to focus on recovery and rehabilitation, especially for the over 370,000 individuals affected by the calamity.

