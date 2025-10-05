Say hello to the new BLUE CAMP: The Metro Stores’ signature fashion brand gets a bold refresh

The Metro Stores proudly unveiled the new Blue Camp, its signature in-house fashion brand, reimagined with a fresh look and modern identity. Featuring bolder designs, versatile styles, and everyday essentials for men, women, and kids, the brand relaunch was celebrated with a vibrant runway show held at the Metro Store Activity Center, Ayala Center Cebu.

Designed with the Filipino family in mind, The New Blue Camp elevates wardrobe staples while staying true to its promise: Affordable. Comfortable. Confident. Whether it’s for work, school, or weekend wear, the refreshed collection embodies fashion that feels good, looks good, and fits seamlessly into the Cebuano lifestyle.

“Blue Camp has always been a trusted brand, and today we are reimagining it for modern living,” said Christopher Tiu, General Manager, Metro Department Store, General Merchandise. “What started as wardrobe basics has now grown into a full collection of stylish, comfortable, and affordable essentials for everyday life.”

He added: “Blue Camp now offers tops, jeans, dresses, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids — available exclusively at Metro Stores across Visayas, Manila, Luzon, and online via The Metro Stores app and Metro Pabili. This relaunch is more than fashion — it’s a renewed promise of quality and style that fits real life.”

The runway showcase highlighted the brand’s new direction, proving that fashion doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive to be empowering. From confidence on the catwalk to confidence in everyday life, The New Blue Camp invites shoppers to express their individuality while enjoying the value and quality The Metro Stores are known for.

The new Blue Camp is available exclusively at all Metro Stores nationwide and online.