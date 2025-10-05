Ping Lacson ready to resign as Senate blue ribbon chair

Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson | File photo

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Sunday said he is considering stepping down from his post as chair of the Senate blue ribbon committee (BRC).

“If my colleagues are no longer trusting me enough and they are not happy anymore with my handling of the blue ribbon committee, I’ve already thought of stepping down as an option,” Lacson said in an interview with radio dzBB.

He noted the sentiments expressed by some of his colleagues in the upper chamber as the main reason.

READ: Lacson: Alcantara has records on alleged kickback allegations vs solons

“All chairpersons of the committee in the Senate or in the House, we serve at the pleasure of our peers, because we were elected by our peers, particular members of the majority bloc. There were disappointments expressed by my colleagues in the Senate. We heard Sen. JV (Ejercito), also Sen. Sherwin (Gatchalian) has also expressed his sentiments,” he said.

“I’m not serving as chair of the blue ribbon committee at the pleasure of the president of the Philippines, at the pleasure of netizens, at the pleasure of bashers, not even at the pleasure of the public. I serve at the pleasure of my peers,” he added.

READ: Lacson to Marcoleta: ‘Why are you so protective of Discayas?’

“One of the considerations is to move on or submit a resignation as chair of the blue ribbon committee and they just look for whoever can take over my place,” said Lacson.

According to him, he is now crafting a letter for Senate President Vicente Sotto III regarding his intention.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Hearing

The Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on alleged flood control anomalies set for next week has been cancelled “until further notice.”

According to Lacson, he initially scheduled a hearing on Wednesday, October 8, upon the request of Sen. JV Ejercito to summon former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mimaropa regional director Gerald Pacanan.

Pacanan was included among 10 DPWH officials who received a show-cause order from Secretary Vince Dizon to explain their reported lavish lifestyle and involvement in substandard projects.

“To maximize the discussions, I checked with the DOJ if the supposed ‘tell-all’ affidavit/s of the Discayas were already available. Corollary to that, I also checked with the office of the executive judge of Manila [Regional Trial Court] if they have concluded the investigation on the possible violations of the notarized document involving TSgt Guteza and Atty Espera,” Lacson likewise said in the message om Saturday.

Lawyer Petchie Espera denied notarizing an affidavit submitted by Orly Guteza, a former aide of Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co. Guteza, presented as a surprise witness in the Senate blue ribbon panel hearings, alleged that he delivered cash to the homes of certain lawmakers.

The senator said both of the affidavits and the notarized document would not be ready within a week.

“Having been informed that both would not be ready within one week, not to mention that the BRC hearing will conflict with the budget and [Commission on Appointment] hearings, I informed SP Sotto of the cancellation until further notice,” said Lacson.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP