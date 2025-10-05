5 days after Cebu earthquake: 3 missing, over 6,000 aftershocks

A severely damaged Port of Tabogon in northern Cebu after the 6.9-earthquake last September 30, 2025. | Photo from Pam Baricuatro/ Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three individuals remain missing while over 6,000 aftershocks have been recorded, five days since the powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30 struck northern Cebu.

According to the latest report from the Cebu Provincial Government, they have already recorded a total of 71 deaths and 592 injuries.

They also received initial information from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) here that three persons are still missing.

READ: Magnitude 4.5 and 4.6 tremors hit northern Cebu on Saturday

It can be recalled that authorities stopped search and retrieval operations last October 2 as they started focusing on relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Meanwhile, aftershocks continue to persist, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recording a total of 6,215 as of 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 5.

Based on their plot map, most of these aftershocks have shallow depths, ranging between one and 33 kilometers only.

The 6.9 earthquake, one of the deadliest recorded in Cebu province, has impacted over 200,000 families, or equivalent to more than 370,000 individuals.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP