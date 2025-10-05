Earthquake relief ops: 4 road accidents reported in Cebu; 13 injured

Four vehicular accidents were reported in northern and western Cebu during the weekend, October 4 and 5, which injured a total of 13 individuals. | Photo courtesy of San Carlos Seminary College, Junard “Ahong Chan, and CCDRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 13 individuals, including a pregnant woman and two children, were injured in four road accidents that were reported in northern and western Cebu over the weekend as groups and families went on an out of town trip to send aid to earthquake-affected individuals in the north.

The accidents happened while local officials discouraged travel to northern Cebu due to the traffic gridlock in the area and as they also called for a centralized and coordinated relief operations.

Of the four accidents, the one that happened on Sunday afternoon in Balamban town had the most number of injuries, which totaled to 10. Another accident was reported in Balamban on Saturday while the two others happened in San Remigio and Carmen town in northern Cebu.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the four traffic accidents as of this writing.

10 injured in Balamban accident

The most recent of the accidents happened in Brgy. Cansomoroy, Balamban in the western part of the province at around 1:04 p.m. on Sunday, involving a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Police Corporal Jun Carlo Dy, case investigator of Balamban Municipal Police Station, confirmed that 10 individuals were injured, including the drivers of both vehicles.

Some passengers of the pickup truck were reported unconscious after the crash, but later on gained consciousness while they were given treatment at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Balamban.

Authorities said the accident happened when the driver of the pickup truck reportedly experienced brake failure while maneuvering a blind curve and hit the rear portion of the SUV that was traveling ahead of it.

This caused the driver of the SUV to lose control and veer into the side of the road which eventually overturned his vehicle.

The truck, that was boarded by eight individuals, including two children, continued moving downhill and subsequently crashed into a roadside barrier.

The pickup truck was said to be transporting relief goods to northern Cebu.

Motorcycle collision in Carmen

Earlier on Sunday or at around 3:40 a.m., two motorcycles were reported to have collided along the national highway in Brgy. Puente in Carmen town.

Responders from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), who happened to pass by the area, en route to the north for an Earthquake Response Assistance operation, provided immediate aid to the two injured drivers, whom they later on endorsed to the Carmen Municipal Emergency Team and the local police.

Pick-up tips over in Balamban

At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pick-up truck that was loaded with relief goods lost its brakes while descending the Transcentral Highway in Brgy. Cansomoroy, Balamban.

The vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old from Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, struck another pick-up before swerving off the road and tipping over into a canal.

His passenger, a pregnant woman who is on her third trimester, was rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Balamban for immediate care.

Faculty members of the Cebu Normal University–College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences (CNU-CNAHS), who happened to be traveling in the same area, provided immediate assistance as they also helped extricate the pregnant woman from the vehicle.

Authorities said the pregnant woman was lucky to have only incurred minors injuries.

Seminary truck falls into sinkhole in San Remigio

Also on Saturday, at around 4 a.m., a canter truck that was loaded with bottled water for the earthquake victims, fell into a roadside sinkhole while on its way to the RCAC Relief and Rehabilitation Unit in San Remigio town.

The incident was confirmed in a social media post by the San Carlos Seminary College that is based in Cebu City. It was mentioned in the same post that the driver and the seminarians, who were on board the truck, were unharmed.

Hours later, the truck was rescued by a crane truck from a construction company and continued on its way to deliver the supplies.

