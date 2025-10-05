Ridon challenges ICI to look into names cited in Senate hearings

Rep. Terry Ridon file photo. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines – Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon urged the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to look into the personalities linked to the anomalous flood-control projects during the Senate and House investigations, following the resignation of Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson as chair of the Senate blue ribbon committee.

“The departure of Senator Lacson from the Blue Ribbon Committee should now compel the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to conduct a broad, unrelenting and open sweep of all individuals named in both Senate and House hearings, to determine with precision their respective liabilities, and to recommend the filing of appropriate charges,” Ridon said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Ridon, Lacson’s leadership in the said committee “yielded the most consequential testimonies and evidence” compared to all the subsequent hearings on the alleged flood-control anomalies, particularly from the affidavits of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials.

He cited that the testimonies of ex-DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara, ex-DPWH Undersecretary Robert Bernardo, and ex-DPWH Assistant District Engineers Brice Hernandez and Jaypee Mendoza all revealed before the Senate that contractors, DPWH officials, legislators and executive officials are involved in the controversy.

“Senator Lacson’s Blue Ribbon Committee hearings exposed not only members of Congress as principal participants in the capture of the national budget at every stage of the budget process but also the involvement of executive officials, particularly in the capture of unprogrammed appropriations, which fall solely within the authority of the executive branch,” Ridon declared.

Flood control probe

Apart from his wishes that the ICI would call on all the individuals named during the hearings, he also asked for the committee to publicize its investigation.

“ICI should open its proceedings to the public, establish rules on when proceedings may be held in executive session,” Ridon told the Inquirer.

Ridon also wished Lacson well, adding that he is sure the senator “will continue to pursue his advocacies for good governance and accountability in whatever capacity he chooses in the future.”

Lacson stepped down as the chair of the blue ribbon committee on Sunday following criticisms from his fellow Senators that the probe into the anomalous flood-control projects was not being handled properly.

