Pagasa: Fair weather on Oct. 6, Halong not a threat to country

MANILA, Philippines – Generally fair weather with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail in most parts of the country, a forecaster said on Monday.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao, however, will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flashfloods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience generally fair weather and isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, PAGASA forecaster Daniel James Villamil said.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone Halong, which was located 2,105 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m., has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

“It is slowly moving northwestward and is less likely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” Villamil said.

In case it enters PAR, it will be given the local name Quedan.

“In both cases, the cyclone is unlikely to affect the weather and sea conditions in the country,” Villamil said. (PNA)

