4.3 magnitude aftershock jolts Bogo City, Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another strong aftershock of the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Bogo City, northern Cebu, on Monday, October 6.
The temblor, measuring a Magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale, occurred at 6:59 a.m., with intensities recorded in the province of Leyte, particularly in the towns of Abuyog, Carigara, Hilongos, Villaba, and Ormoc City.
The aftershock had a depth of only 14 kilometers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
Residents in Cebu City, located approximately 90 kilometers south of Bogo City, also reported feeling the ground shake.
Since the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit north Cebu last September 30, Phivolcs has already recorded nearly 7,000 aftershocks.
Of these numbers, 1,395 have been plotted, and 29 were felt.
