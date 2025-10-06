cdn mobile

June Mar Fajardo bags his 9th PBA MVP award

By: Jonas Terrado - @inquirerdotnet October 06,2025 - 09:34 AM
June Mar Fajardo bags his ninth PBA MVP award. PHOTO shows PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and Rookie of the Year RJ Abarrientos at the Leo Awards.–PBA IMAGES
PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and Rookie of the Year RJ Abarrientos at the Leo Awards.–PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines–June Mar Fajardo got his record-extending ninth Most Valuable Player award in Sunday’s PBA Leo Awards at Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City.

The San Miguel star beat NLEX’s Robert Bolick and former Northport gunner Arvin Tolentino for the league’s most prestigious honor by garnering 3,041 points compiled through statistics and votes from the media and players.

READ: PBA: June Mar Fajardo grateful as record 9th MVP looms

Bolick, who was second in the race, had 1,914 points while Tolentino got 1,901.

Fajardo, Bolick and Tolentino also secured membership to the Mythical First Team alongside San Miguel’s CJ Perez and TNT’s Calvin Oftana.

Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar, Magnolia’s Zavier Lucero, Converge’s Justin Arana and TNT’s RR Pogoy.

READ: PBA: June Mar Fajardo tipped to extend MVP record

Fajardo was also included in the All-Defensive Team with Lucero, Ginebra’s Stephen Holt, NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon and TNT’s Glenn Khobuntin.

Other winners were Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos as the Rookie of the Year, Munzon as the Most Improved Player and Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac, who won the Sportsmanship Award.

Fajardo has more than doubled the MVP awards each won by Alvin Patrimonio and Ramon Fernandez, who was on hand to witness the event.

READ: June Mar Fajardo relishes rare reunion, showdown in UC-UV alumni match

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: June Mar Fajardo, PBA MVP award, San Miguel Star
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.