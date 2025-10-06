June Mar Fajardo bags his 9th PBA MVP award

PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and Rookie of the Year RJ Abarrientos at the Leo Awards.–PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines–June Mar Fajardo got his record-extending ninth Most Valuable Player award in Sunday’s PBA Leo Awards at Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City.

The San Miguel star beat NLEX’s Robert Bolick and former Northport gunner Arvin Tolentino for the league’s most prestigious honor by garnering 3,041 points compiled through statistics and votes from the media and players.

June Mar Fajardo receives his record-extending ninth PBA Most Valuable Player during the Leo Awards @INQUIRERSports pic.twitter.com/kRlwKKaVkr — Jonas Terrado (@jonasterradoINQ) October 5, 2025

Bolick, who was second in the race, had 1,914 points while Tolentino got 1,901.

Fajardo, Bolick and Tolentino also secured membership to the Mythical First Team alongside San Miguel’s CJ Perez and TNT’s Calvin Oftana.

Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar, Magnolia’s Zavier Lucero, Converge’s Justin Arana and TNT’s RR Pogoy.

13 MVPS, TWO GOATSJune Mar Fajardo and Ramon Fernandez pose for photos after the PBA Leo Awards at Novotel Manila @INQUIRERSports pic.twitter.com/tyF7M5gHVS — Jonas Terrado (@jonasterradoINQ) October 5, 2025

Fajardo was also included in the All-Defensive Team with Lucero, Ginebra’s Stephen Holt, NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon and TNT’s Glenn Khobuntin.

Other winners were Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos as the Rookie of the Year, Munzon as the Most Improved Player and Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac, who won the Sportsmanship Award.

Fajardo has more than doubled the MVP awards each won by Alvin Patrimonio and Ramon Fernandez, who was on hand to witness the event.

