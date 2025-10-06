Pam: We’re here to support, not compete

A help sign placed on the highway that connects Bogo City and Medellin town on October 2, 2025, or two days after the 6.9-magnitude quake struck the area | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro clarified on Monday, October 6, that the provincial government is not competing with local governments in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations for victims of the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

“We in the provincial government are not here to compete with our Local Government Units,” Baricuatro said. “We are here to support you — every town, every city, every barangay — so that we can deliver relief, rebuilding, and recovery as quickly and effectively as possible.”

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

Her statement came as criticisms mounted over the government’s response nearly a week after the deadly quake that struck off Bogo City’s coast, killing an estimated 70 people and injuring nearly 600 others.

More than 370,000 residents remain affected, many still sleeping in tents as aftershocks continue.

Relief distribution had been slow in several remote communities during the first few days, while traffic congestion along northern routes worsened as volunteers and private groups rushed to deliver aid themselves.

Police reported at least five road accidents involving northbound vehicles carrying relief goods, injuring eight people, including children.

READ: Aid slow to reach remote areas in quake-hit Cebu

Even Bogo City Mayor Mayer Martinez, without mentioning any names and agencies in particular, expressed frustration on social media, calling the initial response messy.

“We’ve been through three years of COVID and many typhoons in the past. Sa tanan response efforts nato kani ang pinaka labad so far (Of all response efforts, this is the messiest so far),” Martinez said.

Baricuatro, however, said she welcomed such criticisms, viewing it as an opportunity to improve coordination and disaster response.

“If you ever see us moving faster or slower, we welcome constructive feedback,” she said. “Please advise us directly rather than airing concerns on social media. Your insights help us serve better.”

She also called on the public to avoid political bickering during the crisis.

READ: Earthquake relief ops: 4 road accidents reported in Cebu; 13 injured

“In this time of need and turmoil, political divisions have no place,” Baricuatro said. “We must stand together and put people first. We reject attempts to divide us and anyone who preaches division over service.”

The governor stressed that the province’s focus remains on rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, and renewing hope for survivors.

“If at any point you feel we are overstepping, I apologize in advance,” she added. “My duty is to serve you — not to score political points.”

Baricuatro’s statement also came a day after former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, her political rival, visited quake-hit areas in the north.

Garcia earlier clarified that her visit was meant to comfort survivors, not to compete with the current administration’s efforts.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña voiced support for Baricuatro, urging Cebuanos to trust her leadership.

“Despite the calamity, Cebu is lucky to have a governor who is trying to do her best instead of a ‘governor’ who is trying to look her best,” Osmeña wrote on Facebook. “Trust her leadership and help her fulfill the duty she was elected to do.”

The September 30 earthquake remains the deadliest in Cebu’s history, leaving widespread damage and a province still in recovery. / with reports from Lyle Andales

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP