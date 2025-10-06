Cebu quake: ‘Hero dog’ rescued after ‘shielding’ family during temblor

“Hero Dog” Luke shielding his family from the debris of their collapsed home in Daanbantayan, Cebu during the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck last week. | Photo courtesy of Hope for Strays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A four-year-old “hero dog” is recovering at a veterinary clinic after he tried to protect his family during the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu earlier this week.

Luke is described as an ‘aspin’ (native dog) whose father is a golden retriever.

Luke’s heroism

According to a rescue organization, Hope for Strays, Luke ran towards the danger instead of fleeing when the earthquake struck.

He positioned himself between his family and falling debris from their collapsed home, sparing them from serious harm.

While the family members sustained only minor injuries, Luke took the brunt of the impact. His lower body was crushed under debris, leaving him unable to walk at the time he was found.

Luke’s story quickly went viral, with the first post about his heroism drawing over 11,000 reactions and more than 1,700 shares.

Supporters and animal lovers have since flooded social media with messages of healing and encouragement for Luke, as they recognized his bravery and loyalty in the face of disaster.

Several animal rescue groups also shared the post, amplifying the call for donations to support his treatment.

Injuries and treatment

Rescuers reported that Luke was retrieved around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 2, two days after the earthquake happened.

He was transported to a veterinary clinic in Danao City in northern Cebu, arriving at around 1 a.m. where he was given immediate medical care.

The three-hour journey was difficult, with Luke only being able to sit and lie down due to his injuries.

“Pagtravel daw going to Danao kay galingkod ra siya for the whole 3 hours,” Hope for Strays said in an interview.

(When we traveled going to Danao, he just sat for the whole 3 hours.)

As of Sunday, October 5, veterinarians confirmed to Hope for Strays that Luke is responsive and has a healthy appetite despite his condition.

Early findings showed that while he is able to stand, the veterinarians are worried over possible nerve damage in his pelvic area, which caused him to be still under close observation.

He has undergone initial veterinary examinations, including X-rays and further tests, to assess the extent of his injuries. His rescuers assured that he was now safe in the clinic, receiving the care he needed.

Call for donations

However, the organization and Luke’s family are still appealing for financial support to cover his medical treatment, estimated at ₱12,000.

Donations can be sent through GCash (09957696592 / 09199284377, Mark) and PayMaya (09957696592).

“Luke is the true definition of a hero,” read one update posted about him.

“He sustained injuries in the process, but the good news is he is now safe. He deserves all the rest and recovery in the world,” said Hope for Strays.