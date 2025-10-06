IN PHOTOS: The essence of bayanihan is alive in Cebu

In the wake of the devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu, the spirit of bayanihan shines through.

Families who once received help now give back in the simplest yet most heartfelt ways, by offering free meals to volunteers and strangers passing by.

Along the dusty roads stand makeshift signages, written with words of thanks to those who came to their aid.

Their gestures speak louder than any speech, a reminder that kindness multiplies even in times of loss. In sharing what little they have, survivors become givers themselves. Truly, the essence of bayanihan is alive in Cebu’s recovery.

