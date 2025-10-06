Cebu quake relief missions: PAF aircraft airlift supplies to Bogo

MORE HELP ON THE WAY. Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Philippine Army personnel load boxes of drinking water onto an S-70i “Black Hawk” helicopter bound for Carnaza Island in northern Cebu at the Benito N. Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Sunday (Oct. 5, 2025). This is part of the HADR operations for earthquake-affected communities in the province. (Photo courtesy of the PAF)

MANILA, Philippines – Aircraft and personnel from the Philippine Air Force (PAF)’s Tactical Operations Wing Central have conducted a humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) mission to earthquake-affected communities in Northern Cebu over the weekend.

In a statement Sunday night, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said this HADR mission involved the air transport of essential relief goods from Cotabato City to Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, using Fokker and NC-212i aircraft.

This activity provided immediate aid to residents still reeling from the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted Bogo City, Cebu.

Aside from this, an S-70i “Black Hawk” helicopter was also deployed to deliver family food packs and boxes of drinking water from the provincial government of Cebu, which were loaded at Benito N. Ebuen Air Base and airlifted to Carnaza Island.

“The operation was successfully executed through the combined efforts of PAF personnel and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from the Philippine State College of Aeronautics, who assisted in the loading of relief goods,” Basco said.

She also added that this humanitarian mission highlights the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to supporting national and local government disaster response initiatives, ensuring that timely assistance reaches communities in need. (PNA)

