The Art of Steak, redefined at bai Hotel’s Marble + Grain Steakhouse

For those who believe steak is more than just a meal, Marble + Grain Steakhouse sets the standard.

Marble + Grain is designed for moments that call for a little more elegance. It’s the kind of place that makes anniversaries, business dinners, or simple nights out feel truly special.

Nestled inside bai Hotel Cebu, this stylish restaurant has earned its reputation as a haven for meat lovers and fine diners alike. With its elegant interiors, impeccable service, and an impressive wine selection, every visit feels like a celebration of taste and sophistication.

A cut above the rest

What sets Marble + Grain apart is its focus on premium quality. The restaurant is known for serving USDA prime beef, carefully custom-aged to bring out the best in flavor and tenderness. Each cut is prepared with precision, allowing diners to experience steak the way it’s meant to be enjoyed: juicy, flavorful, and perfectly cooked.

While steak is the heart of the menu, Marble + Grain goes beyond with its premium seafood and specialty dishes. Guests often rave about the rich and comforting Pappardelle Bolognese, the melt-in-your-mouth Grilled Tenderloin, and the elegant Roasted Rolled Chicken Breast, each one crafted to showcase flavors that balance both refinement and indulgence.

Together, these selections complement the steakhouse’s signature cuts, ensuring that every guest, whether a meat enthusiast or someone seeking something lighter, finds a dish worth savoring.

Dining in style

From its menu to its service, Marble + Grain shows that steak is an art. With every visit, guests discover why this restaurant has become one of Cebu’s go-to destinations for those who want to dine with style.

Opens daily from 11 AM – 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM – 10 PM. For reservations, call +63 32 888 2500 or email [email protected].