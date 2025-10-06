‘Tis the season to stay at The Reef: unwrap the magic of the holidays with a 3 Days/2 Night escape

Lapu – Lapu City, Cebu — This holiday season, trade the holiday rush for ocean breezes and island luxury at The Reef Island Resort Mactan. With its exclusive Holiday package, couples and families alike can indulge in a seaside holiday retreat filled with relaxation, joy, and festive touches.

Starting at just PHP 19,900+ per stay, guests are invited to savor world -class dining, restful stays, and holiday -ready amenities that make every moment unforgettable.

Holiday retreat for couples

3 days and 2 nights in a Deluxe Room for 2 adults

Daily festive buffet breakfast for 2 adults

PHP 2,000 worth of Food & Beverage credits per stay

1 -hour massage of choice for 2 adults per stay

Holiday welcome fruits upon arrival

One -time mini bar set per stay

Special holiday amenity: a complimentary bottle of wine

Bring the kids for just PHP 2,999+

Daily buffet breakfast for 2 kids

Unlimited access to The Arcade & Kids Club

1 -hour babysitting service per stay (perfect for parents’ date night!)

Fun holiday molding activity at The Kids ClubEXTEND YOUR FESTIVE ESCAPE

Couples: PHP 7,000+ per night with buffet breakfast

Families: PHP 8,000+ per night with buffet breakfast

Terms & conditions

Rates inclusive of taxes, subject to 10% service charge

Valid for 3 -day/2 -night stay

F&B credits non -refundable and not convertible to cash

Babysitting requires prior booking

Maximum of 2 adults and 2 children per room

Subject to availability; advance reservation required

Booking Dates: October 1 – December 20, 2025Stay Dates: October 1 – December 20, 2025

This Holiday season, let the waves serenade you, the cuisine delights you, and the spirit of the season embrace you. Whether it’s a romantic holiday escape or a joyful family celebration, The Reef is where magical holiday memories are made.

For more information about The Reef contact +632 466 0000 or email [email protected].