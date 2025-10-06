DOLE-7 to BPO firm: Stop operations until violations are corrected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A business process outsourcing (BPO) company based in Cebu has been ordered by the labor department in Central Visayas to stop their operations.

This is until after the firm can correct the violations and acts exposing the employees to unsafe workplace conditions.

A work stoppage order or a cease and desist order against the BPO firm was issued by the Department of Labor in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) on Friday, October 3.

Complaint from 6 employees

An order issued after DOLE-7 investigated and verified a complaint by six employees of the BPO firm, claiming that they were exposed to danger when they were ordered to return to their workstations after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu on September 30.

They claimed that if they would not return to work allegedly they would be considered as absent without official leave (Awol) on that day.

Work stoppage order

The work stoppage order was issued after the labor department investigators found out that the BPO firm had not established an Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan under its Occupational Safety and Health Program.

This plan is required under Section 14 of Department Order No. 252, Series of 2025.

Submit requirements, daily penalty

According to DOLE-7, the firm would also be required to submit the requirements needed to correct violations or the company would be penalized daily with fines not exceeding P100,000.

This is provided under Section 42 of the Department Order No. 252, series of 2025.

BPO firm’s violations

The daily penalty would start from the date the employer, contractor, and subcontractor are notified of the violation or from the date they received the compliance order or resolution.

The Labor Department also said that the violations were related to provisions addressing natural calamities such as earthquakes.

DOLE-7 claimed that the firms’ Hazard identification, Risk Assessment, and Control (HIRAC) did not cover risks arising from natural calamities.

Inconsistencies were noted in the composition and operation of the Safety and Health Committee of the firm.

Aside from that, it had no construction safety and health program that was implemented for the fit-out construction activities being undertaken in one of the floors occupied by the company.

Noted deficiencies

According to DOLE-7, the noted deficiencies taken together are indicative of the firm’s laxity in implementing safety and health rules within the worksite which clearly exposed the workers to imminent danger.

The labor department also reminded employers that with the work stoppage order, employees affected by the imminent danger situation might be temporarily reassigned to other areas of operation or they might be allowed to render work in alternative or flexible working arrangement.

However the order stated that, if this would not be feasible, if stoppage of work due to imminent danger occurred as a result of the employer, contractor, or subcontractor’s violation or fault, they should pay the affected workers their corresponding wages during the period of such stoppage of work or suspension of operation.

This is found in Section 38 of Department Order 252, Dole-7 said.

As presented in the report, the building administrator of the structure where the BPO company was operating was also encouraged to secure a clearance from the government authority certifying the safety of the structure.

Notice of conference

Meanwhile, another BPO company was served a Notice of Conference to submit proof of corrections relative to the findings and deficiencies.

Lawyer Roy Buenafe, DOLE-7 regional director, also warned the employers and building administrators, that this was just the initial shot. More and more vigorous inspections will happen onward.

