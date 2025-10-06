Quake damage repair work on Bogo Provincial hospital starts

Patients of Bogo Provincial Hospital are placed under tents outside after the Sept. 30 earthquake damaged some parts of the hospital. | Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Repair work of the Bogo City Provincial Hospital, which was damaged by the Sept. 30 earthquake has already started.

This is after a contractor heeded the call of Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon for contractors to assist in post-earthquake rebuilding efforts, with the hospital as topmost priority.

Call to private contractors

“I told the RD tawagan na lahat ng contractor… Sasabihan ko na ang mga private contractor, gawin na nila ito immediately. Mamaya na tayo mag kwentahan dyan, importante we get it up and running immediately,” Dizon said in a media interview during his ground zero visit a day after the September 30 earthquake.

(I told the RD to call all the contractors…I will call on the private contractor, do this immediately. We will talk about the payment later, what is important is we get it up and running immediately.)

60 engineers deployed

The contractor, ZLREJ Construction Corp., then deployed 60 engineers and skilled workers to work on the medical facility’s Buildings 1 and 17, including the emergency room and operating room.

“We will do our best to fast track the hospital repair and make it usable in a week,” said Lawyer Rejzl Awit, ZLREJ Construction’s chief operating officer.

Repair work starts

The repair work started after the DPWH Regional Office 7, follow a comprehensive structural assessment by DPWH Central Office and Central Visayas engineers.

After the assessment, the hospital has been determined to be structurally sound, a signal that immediate repair works can start.

The repair work included the restoration of damaged floors, walls, ceilings, and roof decks, as well as addressing water leakage issues caused by the earthquake.

ER fully operational in 1 week

The company has committed to making the hospital’s emergency room fully operational within one week and the operating room in one month to serve patients currently housed in temporary facilities outside the hospital grounds.

The contractor said that among their projects included the retrofitting of the Marcelo Fernan bridge with the performance of the bridge during extreme conditions was shown in a viral video during the Sept. 30 earthquake.

