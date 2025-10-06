Medellin: Fire near municipal hall caused by electrical transformers

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fire on Sunday night, October 5, beside the Medellin Municipal Hall did not involve a generator, as first speculated, but it was caused by burning electrical transformers.

Investigators said that the fire started from a 100-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) transformer connected to the old municipal hall and spread to three 25 kVA transformers servicing the new building.

Fire Officer John Henrick Cotejo of Medellin Fire Station said the fire caused an estimated P370,000 worth of damage, based on their initial assessment.

Fire hit at past 10 p.m. Sunday

The fire was reported at 10:58 p.m., placed under control by 11:01 p.m., and declared fully out at 11:15 p.m. Firefighters, assisted by two fire volunteers, managed to contain the flames within the transformer units.

To prevent further hazards, firefighters used controlled bursts of water in putting out the fire while waiting for Cebu Electric Cooperative (CEBECO) technicians to arrive.

No electricity

The incident left both the old and new municipal halls without electricity. However, nearby homes and establishments were not affected.

Cotejo noted that videos circulating online might have made the fire appear larger due to reflections, but he confirmed that the damage was confined to the transformers alone.

The estimated damage covered P100,000 for the 100 kVA transformer and P90,000 each for the three 25 kVA transformers.

No injuries were reported from the fire and further investigation is ongoing pending the final assessment of CEBECO electricians.

