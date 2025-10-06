Trybe Co-Living: setting a new standard for connected urban living in Cebu

The dynamic city of Cebu has just welcomed a major lifestyle innovation with the official opening of Trybe Co-Living. On October 3, 2025, this highly anticipated facility inaugurated its doors, bringing a fresh, community-driven and flexible living solution right to the city’s core.

The grand opening celebration was attended by distinguished guests, stakeholders, and the visionary behind the project, Charlton Cokaliong. Cokaliong, who is also the Founder and President of the well-loved Bayfront Hotel Cebu, views this venture as both an exciting challenge and a strategic opportunity.

“Entering the co-living market through Trybe allows us to diversify our hospitality portfolio, while responding to the evolving needs of today’s urban dwellers,” says Charlton Cokaliong.

Built on this strong foundation, Trybe embraces a modern, community-focused lifestyle, offering residents an integrated space to live, connect, and grow together in the city.

Prime location and thoughtful facilities

Strategically located in the bustling, central neighborhood of Capitol Site, Cebu City, Trybe offers unparalleled convenience. Residents benefit from shorter commutes and easy access to Cebu’s key business districts, cultural hubs, lifestyle centers, and medical facilities.

Stepping into Trybe Co-Living reveals a space thoughtfully designed for living, working, and socializing. The facility houses 45 Micro Queen rooms and 15 Micro Twin rooms, perfectly suited for solo professionals, couples, or friends seeking an elevated urban experience.

What truly distinguishes Trybe is its dedication to resident comfort and privacy. Unlike many co-living spaces that house up to six occupants per room, Trybe limits rooms to a maximum of two occupants. This commitment ensures a comfortable, personal sanctuary without compromising the vibrant sense of community.

Next-Level Shared Spaces: Boost your productivity in the dedicated co-working spaces, grab a convenient meal at Cafe Trybe, and unwind in the fun, dedicated recreation zones.

Hassle-Free Living: Enjoy effortless living with all-inclusive leases and a 24-hour front desk, allowing you to focus on thriving while Trybe handles the details.

Trybe Co-Living prides itself on providing a hassle-free community experience supported by flexible terms. A fully furnished room for monthly occupancy starts at just P28,888. This price offers exceptional value as it is inclusive of all utilities (electricity and water), high-speed WiFi, a Smart TV, a Safety Deposit Box, and weekly housekeeping service. Daily rates are also available at P1,488 (room only) and P1,888, which includes complimentary breakfast.

A timely and vibrant housing solution for Cebu

Trybe represents more than just accommodation; it introduces a holistic lifestyle focused on community, balance, and belonging. As Cebu continues its rapid development as a crucial center for business, education, culture, and healthcare, Trybe arrives as a timely and vibrant housing solution. While leveraging the expertise and trust of Bayfront Hotel’s hospitality heritage, Trybe boldly charts its own course—setting a new benchmark for modern, connected urban living that prioritizes both individual well-being and shared experience.

Ready to live, connect, and grow together in Cebu? Join the Trybe community today! Visit their official website at www.trybe.ph or contact them directly at +63 (32) 238 1000 or +63 (917) 835 1000. You can also email them at [email protected].