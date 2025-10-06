Danao City resident surrenders illegal gun-making tools to police

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Danao City, Cebu reported the voluntary surrender of tools used in the illegal manufacture of firearms, days after two individuals were arrested in connection with gun-making activities in the area.

In a report, the police said that a resident of Sitio Lantawan in Brgy. Cahumayan turned over the illegal gun-making tools during the conduct of “Oplan Katok” at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Among those that were turnover to the police were seven pieces of assorted steel piles, including round and flat types; one lower receiver of a caliber .45 pistol; one AR15 handle; one drill chuck; one bench grinder; and one bench motor.

READ: Danao City transforms ex-gunsmiths into forest rangers

These tools are now in the custody of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) for proper disposition.

Last Thursday, October 2, law enforcers also arrested two residents of Brgy. Cahumayan for illegal firearms manufacture.

Police said that their intensified operations is part of continuing efforts to address the long-standing concerns about the illicit gun-making trade in Danao City.

Livelihood options

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is urging those who continue to illegally manufacture firearms to voluntarily surrender and change their ways.

He said that while they continue to strictly enforce the law against illegal firearms manufacture, they also aim to provide livelihood options to these individuals.

“We call on others engaged in this unlawful trade to stop and avail themselves of alternative livelihood and reintegration programs offered by the government,” Maranan said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP