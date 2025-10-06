Elreen Ando secures bronze in IWF World C’ships

Elreen Ando in action in the IWF world championships. | Pilipinas Weightlifting photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two-time Olympian Elreen Ando displayed an impressive performance in the 2025 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships held over the weekend in Forde, Norway.

Ando secured the bronze medal in the women’s 63-kilogram division’s clean and jerk category, adding weight to her resume as the next Hidilyn Diaz.

The 26-year-old Barangay Carreta, Cebu City pride lifted a total of 131 kilograms. She trailed 2020 Olympic gold medalist and North Korea’s Ri Suk (142kg) and 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist and Canada’s Maude Charron (133kg).

It would’ve been a double bronze medal for Ando, but she missed a podium in the total lift category. She lifted 231 kilograms, tying Colombia’s Yenny Sinisterra Torres, who took bronze after winning the tiebreak.

However, Torres successfully lifted in her first clean and jerk attempt, while Ando needed two attempts.

Still, it was an impressive outing for Ando after kicking off her lift with 100 kgs in snatch claiming the sixth spot, before bouncing back to claim the bronze in the clean and jerk.

Suk topped the division with a total of 253 kgs, 111kg in snatch and 142kgs in the clean and jerk, bagging the gold medal. Charron earned the silver from her 236 kgs from 103 kgs snatch and 133kgs clean and jerk.

Ando is joined by fellow Cebuano Fernando Agad and coach Christopher Bureros in their campaign in Norway.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP