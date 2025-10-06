Cebu Greats eliminate Davao Occ., move closer to MPBL playoffs

Cebu Greats players huddle up in a timeout. | Cebu Greats photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats moved a step closer to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) playoffs after eliminating the Davao Occidental Tigers, 65–57, in the play-in tournament on Saturday, October 4, at the Mindoro Sports Complex.

What made the win even more meaningful was the team’s dedication of the victory to their fellow Cebuanos affected by the September 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

“The earthquake in Cebu is a huge motivation for all of us,” said team manager Jhon Santos in an interview with the Facebook sports page Sports Ta Bai.

With the victory, Cebu advances to face the Mindoro Tamaraws this Monday, October 6, in another do-or-die clash for the final playoff berth.

Mindoro earlier fell to Zamboanga, 68–62, on the same night, allowing Zamboanga to secure the seventh seed. That result left Cebu and Mindoro battling for the eighth and last ticket to the postseason.

“We’ll take this win however we can,” Santos added. “That way, when we make the playoffs, Coach Junthy can rejoin the team.”

Heart and pride

The Greats played without head coach Junthy Valenzuela, who remained in his hometown of Bogo City—ground zero of the recent earthquake—to assist with relief efforts. Assistant coach Ronjay Enrile called the shots in their crucial win over Davao.

Team owner Samson Lato, a native of Danao City, commended the players for their heart and pride.

“They’re doing this for Cebu, to bring a bit of joy after the earthquake,” said Lato. “We weren’t there physically, but we’re fighting to Make Cebu Great Again.”

During their game on Saturday, Jun Manzo and Paul Desiderio led Cebu’s balanced attack with 15 points each. Manzo, who also tallied three assists and a steal, was named Player of the Game, while Desiderio contributed five rebounds and six assists.

Brylle Ivan Meca and JR Quiñahan added 15 combined points, with Meca grabbing nine rebounds. Mark Meneses had a quiet six points but dominated the boards with 22 rebounds, plus two assists, one steal, and a block.

Cebu Greats

The first half was tightly contested, but Cebu Greats broke away in the third quarter with a 15–9 run. Manzo’s free throws with 2:15 left in the period extended the lead to 59–46.

Cebu later built its largest lead at 62–49, powered by Desiderio and Meca’s hustle on both ends.

Despite Davao’s best efforts to mount a comeback—having beaten Cebu in the elimination round—the Tigers fell short in the closing minutes.

If the Greats repeat their May win over Mindoro (85–73), they will clinch the eighth seed and face the Southern Division’s top-ranked Quezon Huskers in the quarterfinals.

