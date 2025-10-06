Marcos: Education’s success lies in moral conviction, not in intelligence

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with Education Secretary Sonny Angara. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines—On National Teachers’ Day (NTD), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that knowledge without integrity is useless and that the true measure of education’s success lies in the moral conviction of students.

During the NTD celebration at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Marcos paid tribute to the nation’s educators for their dedication to teaching and for serving as role models to their students.

He also believes that education is the best investment any nation can make in its people.

“The true success of education lies not only in the intelligence of our youth but also in their goodness and moral conviction. For intelligence without integrity is meaningless, but goodness and wisdom—these will uphold our New Philippines,” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you here are the guiding hands, and in your hands our nation’s progress is held. In your strength, in your wisdom, and in your courage, we find the assurance that our future is secure,” he added.

Moreover, Marcos described teaching as a “partnership” between students and teachers.

“Teaching is a partnership—between teachers and learners, between generations, between those who dream and those who make dreams possible. And it is in this collaboration that the strength of our nation is built,” he explained.

World Teachers’ Day

Marcos also cited some of his administration’s initiatives to support teachers, such as the signing of the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, which provides teachers with P10,000 to help cover classroom needs, and the issuance of Department of Education Order No. 005, which ensures fair teaching loads.

Teachers will also receive a P1,000 incentive in time for World Teachers’ Day in recognition of their service.

“This administration is also preparing and investing for the long term. The Senate and Congress have already proposed the 2026 budget for DepEd,” the chief executive said.

“Meanwhile, we have allocated P26.55 billion for DepEd programs from the funds of the flood control projects, which we have deemed not to be viable,” he told the audience.

“These funds will be directed to increase funding for classrooms, child nutrition, teacher compensation, and technology in schools, because we believe that education is the best investment that any nation can make in its people,” he added.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), World Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on October 5 to honor teachers around the globe.

It marks the anniversary of the 1966 International Labour Organization/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which established key guidelines on teachers’ rights, responsibilities, and professional standards.

