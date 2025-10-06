Cebu FC demolishes DB Garelli United, dedicates win to Cebu quake victims

Cebu FC players and coaching staff pose for a photo. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants delivered an inspired performance, dominating DB Garelli United, 6-0, to earn their second win in the 2025-26 Philippines Football League (PFL) season on Saturday.

Still reeling from a 0-3 loss to defending champion Kaya FC–Iloilo and the devastation of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu last September 30, the Gentle Giants bounced back with composure and purpose.

The morale-boosting victory lifted Cebu to third place in the standings with six points on two wins and two losses.

READ: Cebu FC Gentle Giants launch donation drive alongside PFL match

Homegrown talent and former Ateneo Blue Eagle Leo Maquiling led the onslaught with a brace, scoring in the 4th and 31st minutes during their game at the at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Victor Cabral (56’), Esrom Paulos (66’), JB Borlongan (89’), and Bryan Villanueva (90+3’) joined the scoring spree to complete Cebu FC’s dominant outing.

Maquiling opened the floodgates with a close-range finish off a Papu Corsame cross in the 4th minute, then doubled the lead with a smooth right-footed strike in the 31st.

In the second half, Cabral capitalized on a rebound from a Paulos free kick to make it 3-0, before Paulos himself struck 10 minutes later from a Fati Khudoidodzoda assist.

Borlongan added a fifth goal off a Sam Azimzadeh cross late in the match, while Villanueva sealed the emphatic win with a composed flick on a loose ball.

After the match, the Gentle Giants posed for a photo holding a “Bangon Cebu” banner to dedicate their victory to the earthquake victims back home.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP