Tining: Where’s the provincial government?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It has been nearly a week since the deadly magnitude 6.9 quake hit northern Cebu, but frustration over the government’s relief response is still growing.

This time, lawmakers from the Provincial Board aired their frustration and disappointment.

During their regular session on Monday, October 6, Provincial Board Member Celestino ‘Tining’ Martinez III called out the Capitol over their response and recovery efforts.

“So, here now I must ask, where is the provincial government? What is happening?” he said in a privileged speech.

Martinez, who also hails from hard-hit Bogo City, thanked Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and other key officials for leading the response.

But at the same time, he lamented that nearly a week after the disaster, local officials on the ground have yet to receive clear communication or guidance from the Capitol.

Coordination

While rescuers, medical teams, and volunteers worked tirelessly in the immediate aftermath of the quake, coordination between the provincial government and affected localities has remained unclear, he pointed out.

The legislator added that reports on social media claiming that provincial relief goods were distributed directly to barangays without notifying city officials have caused confusion.

Furthermore, he urged their counterparts from the executive department to present detailed and comprehensive plans to help around 300,000 survivors in the north to get back on their feet.

“What is the plan moving forward? Where are we with our coordination with the LGUs (local government units)? And if not, why?” Martinez asked, noting that so far, he has only received “an email every now and then” and has relied mostly on social media updates for information on provincial relief efforts.

Relief efforts

The board member also took a swipe against those who try to sabotage relief efforts and undermine the government’s initiatives.

“There are some who choose to disrupt and discredit our efforts with no regard for the harm their actions may cause. All just for attention. If you are listening, I ask you, please stop. Our people have already suffered enough,” he explained.

Martinez ended his speech with an appeal for unity and proper coordination among government agencies to avoid duplication of efforts and ensure that aid reaches those most in need.

“Our city lies in ruins. Municipalities are destroyed. We have lost families and friends,” he said. “I urge everyone, help my city, help our people, help those who need it most. And let’s do it now.”

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30 killed at least 70 people and injured nearly 600 others, with Bogo City among the worst-hit areas.

