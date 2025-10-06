CESAFI FOOTBALL: DBTC downs San Carlos; USPF takes solo lead

Yuki John Ceniza (left) of DBTC and Jack Sicsic (right) of USPF. | Cesafi photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending Cesafi high school football champions, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, bounced back in dominant fashion with a 4-1 victory over San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) on Sunday, October 5, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Coming off a 1-1 draw against the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs last week, the Greywolves made sure to finish strong this time. Yuko John Ceniza was named Player of the Game after scoring in the 30th minute.

Joseph Roy Requiron netted two goals in the 23rd and 79th minutes, while Ray Agustine Abuzo added another in the 34th for DBTC.

San Carlos drew first blood through Xyrus Lloyd Maraquio’s eighth-minute strike, but it turned out to be their lone highlight as DBTC responded with a flurry of goals.

The win lifted the Greywolves to the top of the standings with one win and one draw for four points.

In another high school match, USJ-R forced a second straight 2-2 draw—this time against the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

USJ-R’s scorers were Niño Janry Colina (2nd minute) and John Michael Diano (29th), while Jared Tyler Abastas (27th) and Mark Nathan Tabon (39th) found the back of the net for SHS-AdC.

USJ-R now sits in second place with three points from three draws, while SHS-AdC and San Carlos each have one point.

USPF TIGHTENS GRIP OF TOP SPOT

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers grabbed their second win of the season after edging the USJ-R Jaguars, 2-1, to firm up their hold of the first place in the college division standings.

Jordan Quinicot (36th) and James Langres (45th) scored for the Panthers, while Sean Olvido salvaged a late goal for USJ-R in the 84th minute to avoid a shutout.

USPF improved to a 2-1 record with six points, while USJ-R slipped to 1-1 (draw-loss), tying them with the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Meanwhile, defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors settled for another draw, this time a 2-2 deadlock with UP Cebu.

USC’s Gianrenzo Custado (23rd) and John Cyril Sinoy (43rd) hit the mark, but UP Cebu’s Justine Louie Soco stole the show with a brace in the 11th and 70th minutes to earn Player of the Game honors.

