Tessie Dante ends long drought, reclaims SUGBU Bowling Shootout crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran bowler Tessie Dante ended a two-year title drought after capturing her second Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout crown last Sunday, October 5, at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Dante, one of SUGBU’s most seasoned competitors, last won the tournament in October 2023. This time, she proved she still has plenty of fire left, rolling a 225-pinfall performance in the championship round against fellow veterans.

Armed with a 48-handicap advantage, Dante outclassed the husband-and-wife duo Tbonz and Frenzy Williams in the finals.

Frenzy placed second with 164 pinfalls, while Tbonz finished third with 155. Frenzy used her 43-handicap points to secure the runner-up spot, while Tbonz, a Division A bowler, competed with only five handicap points.

Both Dante and Frenzy Williams compete in Division C, which grants higher handicap points to balance competition against bowlers from higher divisions such as Division A — SUGBU’s elite category.

In the qualifying rounds, Dante dominated the combined Division B and C group with 794 pinfalls, followed by Frenzy Williams (713) and Dory Enoveso (710). Both Dante and Williams advanced to the championship round, joining Division A leader Tbonz Williams, who tallied 808 pinfalls.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, fresh from a third runner-up finish in the Mixed Senior Masters division of the 2nd Metro Cagayan International Open Championships, placed second in Division A with 763 pinfalls, while elite bowler Aui Padawan took third with 761.

