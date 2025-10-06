16 Mandaue City schools sustain partial damage after 6.9-magnitude quake

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jonkie Ouano visits schools on Monday to personally inspect building conditions, where visible cracks can be seen. | Courtesy: Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Sixteen out of 48 public schools in Mandaue City sustained partial damage following inspections by the City Engineering Office and the Office of the Building Official after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30.

The damage was limited to specific portions of the buildings, and no entire school was rendered unsafe. Classes were suspended for three days, from Wednesday to Friday, October 1 to 3, but regular face-to-face classes resumed in all public schools on Monday, October 6.

Students from affected classrooms were relocated to safer areas, although some schools reported overcrowded conditions.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the city government is working to fast-track the repairs and has sought assistance from the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) to help speed up the process.

He personally inspected several schools Monday morning, October 6, assuring the public that safety remains the city’s top priority as efforts to restore normalcy continue. Ouano also appealed for patience as repair work progresses.

According to Ouano, among the affected schools, Mandaue Comprehensive National High School had superficial cracks in some columns, which are still under warranty for repair. At Ceasar Cabahug Elementary School in Barangay Looc, a building reported to be tilted was already leaning even before the earthquake and remains closed pending an official safety assessment. Meanwhile, Mandaue City Central School had cracked columns that can be repaired through retrofitting.

Ouano requested a formal report from the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to certify the buildings’ safety before allowing the return of students and teachers.

While the Department of Education has a quick response fund available for school repairs, the mayor said the city is also tapping private sector support to supplement these efforts. Although the city government has funds, Ouano noted that the processing may take time.

“Mao lage dili na siya mahuman dayun. Mohangyo ko sa atoang mga kaigsounan nga pataasan lang gamay ang atoang pasensya, ang inyohang lokal nga kagamhanan diri sa city of Mandaue naningkamot ug maayo para mapaspasan ni siya nga mapangitaan dayun nato ug paagi,” he said.

(That’s why the repairs cannot be completed right away. I ask our fellow Mandauehanons to extend a little more patience. Your local government here in Mandaue City is doing its best to speed up the process and find immediate solutions.)

Ouano emphasized that despite the partial damages, classes continue, and the city government is committed to completing the repairs as soon as possible. He added that private schools are conducting their own safety assessments and deciding independently on reopening, with the city ready to provide assistance if needed.

