Tagacanao jumps six place higher in latest world rankings

Reymart Tagacanao (left) and Edito Villamor (right). | PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten knockout artist Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao leapfrogged in the latest world rankings in the junior bantamweight division.

Tagacanao, who is set for a fight in Kyrgystan on October 25, is now ranked No. 9 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior bantamweight division.

He catapulted six places up in the latest standings, giving him extra motivation in his first fight abroad against a tough opponent, Ayumu Sano of Japan.

The 26-year-old Tagacanao, one of the only two Villamor Boxing Gym prospects, will see action in the Kameda Promotions backed fight card against Sano in Kyrgystan, where former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero is rumored to fight with his new promoters from Kameda Promotions.

This is the first time Tagacanao made it into the top 10 of one of the four boxing bodies as he was only previously ranked No. 15.

Sano, 22, from Shizuoka, Japan, enters the contest with a 10-0-1 (5 KOs) record. Tagacanao holds a similar 10-0 slate but packs heavier power with eight knockouts.

The clash will serve as Tagacanao’s defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title, which he captured in 2024 and successfully defended on December 21 during the “Kumong Bol-Anon” card in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Tagacanao last saw action in July, when he stopped fellow Filipino Jaysever Abcede via second-round technical knockout in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 21” in Tagbilaran.

Sano also fought once in 2025, scoring a fourth-round TKO over Thai boxer Nattapong Jankaew in Tokoname, Japan.

The year before, he notched two victories, including a unanimous decision win against Cebuano Yeroge Gura of ARQ Boxing Stable to claim the WBC Youth World super flyweight crown.

