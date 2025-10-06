Cagayan: Overloaded trucks blamed for Piggatan Bridge collapse

The Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, collapsed on Monday afternoon (Oct. 6), injuring several truck drivers and helpers. Built in 1974, the bridge was rated in “good condition” by the DPWH just a year ago. (Photo courtesy of Cagayan PIO)

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The collapse of Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, on Monday afternoon was likely triggered by four heavily loaded trucks carrying rice and corn.

The bridge, a vital link to downstream towns, collapsed at around 5 p.m., leaving the trucks stranded at the site.

Witnesses Jay-ar Apao and Jovel Dellosa, who captured video footage of the incident, said the drivers and helpers sustained injuries.

Personnel from Task Force Lingkod Cagayan–Quick Response Team (TFLC-QRT) in Amulung were immediately dispatched to assist in rescue operations and guide motorists to alternate routes.

Warning signs have since been placed in the area to prevent further accidents.

Built in 1974, the 74.7-meter steel bridge was described as being in “good overall condition” in a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) inspection conducted in October 2024.

The incident marks the second bridge collapse in Cagayan Valley in recent months.

Earlier, the newly retrofitted Cabagan–Santa Maria Bridge in Isabela province also gave way, causing four vehicles to plunge and injuring six people.

