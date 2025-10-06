Toledo Xignex Trojans open PCAP Wesley So Cup with twin blowout wins

GM Mark Paragua | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans, reigning All-Filipino Conference champions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), opened their Wesley So Cup campaign with back-to-back dominant victories over the weekend.

The Trojans crushed the Iriga Oragons, 17-4, then followed up with a 16-5 rout of the Zamboanga Sultans to seize the early lead in the Southern Division standings.

Against Iriga, the Trojans took a 5-2 lead in the blitz round behind United States-based Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua’s win over Godfrey Villamor on board one. American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, Carlos Edgardo Garma, and Virgen Gil Ruaya also notched victories over Alji Cantojos, Isabel Palibino, Roger Pesimo, and Samantha Balilla, respectively.

In the rapid round, Toledo dominated by winning six of seven boards for 12 points. Only FM Breckenridge dropped his match to Cantojos, while teammates Diego Abraham Caparino and Allan Pason contributed key wins.

The Trojans were even more ruthless against Zamboanga, sweeping the blitz round, 7-0, before taking the rapid phase, 9-5. Breckenridge redeemed himself with consecutive wins over Rey Reyes on board one. International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap also delivered back-to-back victories over Jordan Gadayan after being inserted into the lineup.

WFM Mejia and Garma continued their strong play, each sweeping their matches against Sarah Mae Chua and Saibzur Edding, respectively.

