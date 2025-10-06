Two more towns to receive aid from Mandaue, bringing total to P7 million for 7 LGUs

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano . CDN FILE PHOTO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two additional municipalities, Daanbantayan and Sogod, will receive P1 million each in financial assistance from the Mandaue City Government, raising to seven the total number of local government units (LGUs) set to receive aid and bringing the total allocation to P7 million.

The assistance is intended for areas heavily affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30.

Earlier, Mandaue committed the same amount to Bogo City, the epicenter of the quake, and to the municipalities of San Remigio, Medellin, Tabogon, and Borbon.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano clarified that the inclusion of Daanbantayan and Sogod was announced only recently because the city received their situational reports just on Sunday, October 6, which showed a significant number of affected families in both towns.

“Wala pa man sila naapil sa initial situational report. Pero pagka Sunday, nakita nato nga grabe sad sila ug apektado, mao nga gi-apilan na namo,” said Ouano.

(They were not included in the initial situational report. But by Sunday, we saw that they were also heavily affected, so we decided to include them.)

The financial aid proposal has already passed the first reading at the city council on Monday. A special session is scheduled this Wednesday, October 8, for the second and final reading.

City Councilor Joel Seno, the proponent of the ordinance, said the city’s move is in line with Mandaue’s commitment to support neighboring LGUs during calamities.

He explained that the aid will be sourced from Mandaue’s allocation of PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) funds.

Once approved on final reading, the financial assistance will be distributed immediately and directly to the recipient city and municipalities.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ouano said the city will deploy a psychological support team this Wednesday, October 8, to assist affected residents. The team includes licensed psychometricians and social workers from the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), the Mandaue Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office (MSAMHO), and the City Health Office.

