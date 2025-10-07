Daily Gospel, October 7

This is the gospel for today, October 7, which is the Tuesday of the Twenty-seventh week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, October 6

Daily Gospel, October 5

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 10, 38-42.

Jesus entered a village where a woman whose name was Martha welcomed him.

She had a sister named Mary who sat beside the Lord at his feet listening to him speak.

Martha, burdened with much serving, came to him and said, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me by myself to do the serving? Tell her to help me.”

The Lord said to her in reply, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things.

There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken from her.”

Source: dailygospel.org