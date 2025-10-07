Makati Business Club clamors for reforms instead of resignation calls

GOV’T REFORMS. Workers at a flood control dike project in Cagayan de Oro City as photographed on Sept. 9, 2025. The Makati Business Club on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, said government system reforms and strengthening of institutions are better options than calling for the resignation of elected officials. (File photo courtesy of DPWH-10)

MANILA, Philippines – Government system reforms and strengthening of institutions are better options than calling for the resignation of elected officials, the Makati Business Club (MBC) said Monday night.

“Simply changing the people in power will not achieve the lasting improvement in the country’s governance,” MBC said in a statement.

Instead, it cited the need to “reform our systems, strengthen institutions and make our democracy work.”

These can be achieved through, among others, instituting proposed measures such as the anti-dynasty law, changes to the bank secrecy laws, and the Freedom of Information, it said.

The statement explained that “people are demanding transparency, accountability and justice” on the back of the probe into corruption in the government’s flood control projects.

Thus, it raised the need for the passage of the proposed measure that will give the Independent Commission for Infrastructure a legislated mandate to investigate the misuse of government funds used for flood control and other infrastructure projects.

It also called for legislators to “commit to a 2026 national budget that truly reflects our national priorities, includes only well-conceived needs-based priority infrastructure projects and rules-based social programs, and specifically exclude social programs where availment of services is dependent on patronage and political intervention.”

“We also call for the convening of a multi sectoral group of distinguished experts to formulate an improved system for prioritizing, planning, funding and implementing public infrastructure projects based on principles of sound planning, transparency, fair bidding and citizen monitoring.”

These moves, it said, “are immediate measures that need to be put in place for meaningful reforms that the country need.”

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano earlier floated the idea of a snap election covering both the executive and legislative branches, saying it would give the public a chance to start fresh following recent controversies on corruption and misuse of public funds. (PNA)

