Cebu earthquake: 5-meter buffer zone in Bogo Fault set by Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday advised the public to avoid building any structure on top of or within 5 meters from both sides of the newly discovered Bogo Bay Fault in Bogo City, Cebu.

At the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said the fault, which triggered the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 offshore Cebu earthquake, extends on land through Sitio Looc, Barangay Nailon, Bogo City.

“There should be no residential structure on top of any active fault in any part of the country,” Bacolcol said.

He added that Phivolcs has designated a 5-meter buffer zone on both sides of the fault, which stretches about 6 km. on land.

The fault was discovered on Oct. 3. Field verification is still ongoing.

“We urge the local government unit to use the upcoming field mapping result and use this in their land use planning and preparedness plans. Integrate the fault’s presence and location in their comprehensive land use plan,” he said.

Aftershocks

Meanwhile, Phivolcs has so far recorded 7,190 aftershocks following the Sept. 30 powerful earthquake.

Magnitudes of these aftershocks ranged from 1 to 5.1.

At least 31 of the aftershocks were felt and 1,397 were plotted or located.

Bacolcol clarified that aftershocks are normal and could last for several weeks or months.

“Seek advice and have your houses assessed if they could withstand an intensity VIII earthquake,” he said. (PNA)

