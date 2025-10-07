Grand Lotto: Lone bettor bags P223M jackpot on Oct. 6 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A lone bettor has become a multimillionaire after he or she won the over P223 million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55, which was drawn on Monday evening, October 6.

According to the results of the major lotto games drawn on October 6 by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), one lucky bettor got the correct Grand Lotto winning number combination of 21-27-51-19-14-53.

The lone bettor bagged the jackpot of P223,580,197.60.

Megalotto no winner

There was no winner in the other major lotto game drawn on Monday, the Megalotto 6/45.

This after no one guessed the correct winning numbers for the Megalotto last night of 45-26-18-38-17-40.

Last night’s Megalotto jackpot was P9,713,362.40.

October 7 lotto draws

For tonight, October 7, major lotto games to be drawn are 6/42 Lotto, the Superlotto 6/49, and the Ultra Lotto 6/58.

Up for grabs are the 6/42 jackpot of more than P8,895,388.00, the Superlotto jackpot of P75,490,978.60 and the Ultra Lotto jackpot of P49,500,000.00.

The jackpots of the three major lotto games to be drawn tonight are also expected to go up when they would be drawn tonight.

