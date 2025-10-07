Pagasa: 2 weather systems to bring rains to most parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency October 07,2025 - 07:39 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The northeasterly windflow and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains in most parts of the country on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Bicol Region and Quezon province would experience cloudy skies with rain.

Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao will have scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Aurora will experience isolated light rains.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago. (PNA)

